Exclusive
Text size

Ex-Nomura WM heavyweight departs EFG

By Carly Lau, reporter | 17 February 2023

One of EFG’s senior private bankers in Singapore has departed the Swiss pure-play, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Nobuhiro Sano, a Singapore-based managing director and client relationship officer, first joined EFG in 2021. Prior to EFG, Sano worked at Nomura for ten years, including as head of wealth management and head of China business at its Asian branch. Ravi Raju,…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News