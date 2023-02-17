One of EFG’s senior private bankers in Singapore has departed the Swiss pure-play, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Nobuhiro Sano, a Singapore-based managing director and client relationship officer, first joined EFG in 2021. Prior to EFG, Sano worked at Nomura for ten years, including as head of wealth management and head of China business at its Asian branch. Ravi Raju,…
Ex-Nomura WM heavyweight departs EFG
By Carly Lau, reporter | 17 February 2023
