How Bank of Japan “game changer” could disrupt 2023

By William Pesek, contributing editor | 20 February 2023
Events at the Bank of Japan (BOJ) headquarters in Tokyo are rapidly climbing the charts of  uncertainties facing private bankers. It has been at least 16 years since Asia’s wealth managers worried about BOJ “tapering” or even outright tightening. The arrival of a new governor in April, Kazuo Ueda, has markets betting that zero Japanese borrowing costs could disappear as…

