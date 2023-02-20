Exclusive
Five Hong Kong regulatory trends to watch in 2023

By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 20 February 2023
Angela Wong, KPMG

The private banking industry is facing an uncertain and evolving regulatory environment, with regulators coming to grips with ESG, virtual assets, the GBA Wealth Management Connect scheme, among others. Asian Private Banker talked with Angela Wong, director of governance, risk and compliance at KPMG HK, to discuss the trends to watch in Hong Kong in 2023. Recalibration  One major upcoming…

