Why UBS thinks property and new economy A-shares will outperform

By Carly Lau, reporter | 20 February 2023

China’s much-anticipated two sessions conference will prompt a new leg in the current A-shares rally, according to UBS, with new economy and property stocks among the key beneficiaries. The two sessions are the annual legislative meetings of China’s National People’s Committee and the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political and Consultative Conference, where new political and economic polices are…

