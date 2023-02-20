China’s much-anticipated two sessions conference will prompt a new leg in the current A-shares rally, according to UBS, with new economy and property stocks among the key beneficiaries. The two sessions are the annual legislative meetings of China’s National People’s Committee and the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political and Consultative Conference, where new political and economic polices are…
Why UBS thinks property and new economy A-shares will outperform
By Carly Lau, reporter | 20 February 2023
Share article
Share article
Related News
China will be growth engine of global economy in 2023: Standard Chartered WM
20 January 2023
Bank of China Private Bank tells clients to buy HK stocks and A-shares for 2023
17 January 2023
New economy and blockchain – UBS GWM identifies the next tech winners
21 December 2022
New measures could be turning point for China’s property market: UBS
14 November 2022
Has China’s economy turned a corner? This private bank thinks so
25 October 2022
CIO Weekly – Why this investor thinks it’s time to buy China consumption stocks
29 September 2022
UBS sees investment opportunities in China as its economy recovers
15 September 2022
Exclusive
How one Hong Kong investment manager is navigating China’s property crisis
15 August 2022
Exclusive
As China property woes mount, U/HNWIs hunt for new sources of yield
4 August 2022
UBS cuts China 2022 growth to 3% as pandemic curbs hit market confidence
24 May 2022
Private banks unconvinced by China’s latest effort to boost property market
20 May 2022
CIO Weekly – China’s economy to get worse before it gets better: Ken Peng of Citi Global Wealth
28 April 2022