HSBC reported double-digit revenue growth across its Wealth and Personal Banking (WPB) business in 2022, the UK lender announced on Tuesday, with Asia attracting US$59 billion in newly-invested assets. HSBC’s WPB business saw total year-on-year revenue growth of 16% to US$24.4 billion in 2022. Geographically, the bank saw year-on-year revenue growth of 9% in Hong Kong, and 19% in Asia-ex…
HSBC lured US$59bn in Asia wealth assets in 2022
By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 21 February 2023
