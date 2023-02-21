Exclusive
Credit Suisse’s Benjamin Cavalli: Upskilling RMs key to sustainability push

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 21 February 2023
Benjamin Cavalli, Credit Suisse

Benjamin Cavalli is on a mission to convert clients to sustainable investments. For Credit Suisse, a big part of that is upskilling its RMs when it comes to sustainability. This is how he plans to do it. Last year, the APAC wealth management head of Credit Suisse spearheaded an initiative in Singapore that could potentially grow into a larger push…

