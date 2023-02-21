Benjamin Cavalli is on a mission to convert clients to sustainable investments. For Credit Suisse, a big part of that is upskilling its RMs when it comes to sustainability. This is how he plans to do it. Last year, the APAC wealth management head of Credit Suisse spearheaded an initiative in Singapore that could potentially grow into a larger push…
Exclusive
Credit Suisse’s Benjamin Cavalli: Upskilling RMs key to sustainability push
By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 21 February 2023
Share article
Share article
Related News
Deutsche Bank IPB hires South-east Asia head from Credit Suisse
30 January 2023
Credit Suisse appoints independent firm to advise impact fund
17 January 2023
Credit Suisse makes changes to Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam market
11 January 2023
Credit Suisse Indonesia senior client partner departs
28 November 2022
Credit Suisse gives expanded roles to key executives in APAC
9 November 2022
Two more APAC private bankers depart Credit Suisse
31 October 2022
Exclusive
UBS hires APAC intermediary co-head from Credit Suisse
10 October 2022
Four RMs depart Credit Suisse Malaysia desk
9 September 2022
Exclusive
No-one has replicated our ‘one bank’ success: Credit Suisse’s Benjamin Cavalli
18 July 2022
Exclusive
Banks can and do emerge from a crisis: Benjamin Cavalli of Credit Suisse
12 July 2022
Credit Suisse appoints head of EAM APAC from UBS
11 March 2022
Climate change tops the agenda in DBS’s bid to train RMs
9 March 2022