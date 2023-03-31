Exclusive
HSBC GPB’s head of South Asia resigns

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 31 March 2023

HSBC Global Private Banking’s head of South Asia has resigned, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Philip Kunz, who returned to HSBC in 2017, will depart from the bank in June, people familiar with the matter told Asian Private Banker. Kunz was with UBS Global Wealth Management (GWM) between 2010 to 2017, where he held senior roles including Southeast Asia COO…

