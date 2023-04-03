Japan’s Nomura has named an ex-Citi private banking leader as its head of north Asia for its International Wealth Management business. The newly-created, Hong Kong-based role has been taken by Rudolf Hitsch, who retired as North Asia head of Citi Private Bank last year. He reports to Ravi Raju, head of International Wealth Management at Nomura. Hitsch will lead the international…
Retired Citi PB leader joins Nomura IWM in Hong Kong
By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 3 April 2023
