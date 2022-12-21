HSBC has hired a head of private banking credit risk for Singapore and Southeast Asia, Asian Private Banker has learned. Based in Singapore, Caroline Bong joined the wealth manager in December, according to an announcement on her LinkedIn page. Bong most recently worked at Indosuez Wealth Management as head of credit structuring, a position she held since June 2019. Prior…
HSBC hires head of PB credit risk for Southeast Asia
By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 21 December 2022
