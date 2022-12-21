Exclusive
Text size

HSBC hires head of PB credit risk for Southeast Asia

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 21 December 2022

HSBC has hired a head of private banking credit risk for Singapore and Southeast Asia, Asian Private Banker has learned. Based in Singapore, Caroline Bong joined the wealth manager in December, according to an announcement on her LinkedIn page. Bong most recently worked at Indosuez Wealth Management as head of credit structuring, a position she held since June 2019. Prior…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News