J.P. Morgan PB hires Goldman Sachs veteran for Singapore investment role

By Stanley Yupu Li, reporter | 17 October 2025

J.P. Morgan Private Bank (J.P. Morgan PB) has hired an industry veteran from Goldman Sachs Private Wealth Management to boost its investment and advisory platforms in Southeast Asia. Based in Singapore, Adrian Loh has joined as managing director and market head of investments and advice for Southeast Asia, as well as head of Singapore solutions, Asian Private Banker has learnt….

