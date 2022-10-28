Lombard Odier’s Hong Kong CEO and Asia-Pacific CIO is leaving the Swiss pure-play, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Jean-Louis Nakamura, who has spent the past nine years in Hong Kong, will soon step down to “start a new chapter back in Europe very soon”, according to a post on his LinkedIn profile. Nakamura was the bank’s global CIO of the…
Lombard Odier Asia CIO and Hong Kong CEO to depart
By Carly Lau, reporter | 28 October 2022
