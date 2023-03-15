Text size

Partners Group expands Asia private wealth team

By Twinkle Sparta, senior reporter | 15 March 2023

Partners Group has announced new additions to its Asia Pacific client team to further increase its regional client coverage. Partners Group has added to its private wealth business in Asia Pacific with the hiring of Vicky Yick as a senior client relationship manager and Carissa Lee as a client relationship manager. These hires follow the appointment of Henry Chui as…

