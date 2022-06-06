Exclusive
Text size

UBS GWM appoints head private client segment for Singapore

By Daniel Shane, editor | 6 June 2022

UBS Global Wealth Management (UBS GWM) has appointed a new head private client segment & WM client service specialists Singapore, according to an internal memo. Jourdan Gozali will take up the role, effective 1 July , and will be responsible for developing UBS GWM’s “vision and business strategy for the private client segment across the value chain” in the Southeast…

