UBS Global Wealth Management (UBS GWM) has appointed a new head private client segment & WM client service specialists Singapore, according to an internal memo. Jourdan Gozali will take up the role, effective 1 July , and will be responsible for developing UBS GWM’s “vision and business strategy for the private client segment across the value chain” in the Southeast…
UBS GWM appoints head private client segment for Singapore
By Daniel Shane, editor | 6 June 2022
