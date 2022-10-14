Planting the seeds of trust now that will bear fruit over a lifetime

This is a sponsored article from Credit Suisse.

The largest intergenerational transfer of wealth is taking place today among the wealthiest families globally. Between now and 2029, US$8.6 trillion of global high net-worth wealth will be transferred from one generation to another.

But that headline figure does not illustrate the challenges and complexities involved in handing down wealth from one generation to the next. It is perhaps not surprising then that 70% of HNW families report a failure to transfer wealth across generations, according to data from the Williams Group Consultancy.

Viola Werner can easily see a number of reasons for such failure. The Credit Suisse head of global next generation and families and founder and general manager of the Young Investors Organisation mentions tax and governance issues.

But there is more at stake, she adds. The main reason why so many families fail in intergenerational wealth transfers is “a lack of communication and trust”.

A toolbox to build trust

In its more than 17 years working with the next generation of wealth globally, Credit Suisse has sought to build that communication and trust, by engaging with this important cohort at eye-level, rather than just as investment partners. This philosophy runs through the bank’s entire approach to serving the next generation, which focuses on providing a bank-wide, holistic service that seeks to meet not just their financial objectives, but also their life goals.

“You have to build trust, and you have to really understand who’s sitting in front of you,” explained Werner. “This is a person that you have to get to know like any human being if you really want to build a relationship that is based on needs, and understanding the needs and reacting to these needs and not assumptions.”

In the case of Credit Suisse, a next-generation client or prospect is defined as an adult child or grandchild of existing clients with wealth of CHF 100 million or more, who stand to gain control of substantial wealth within the next 15 years.

To ensure the systematic and holistic transition of wealth to the next generation, Credit Suisse has a number of tools at its disposal. These include its Relationship Strengths Assessment and Dashboard, which helps to assess the strength of each next generation relationship in a family, prompting specific calls to action when necessary.

A crucial driver of Credit Suisse’s next-gen offering has been the creation of a Next Generation Global Council, which is responsible for defining and co-ordinating strategy and ensuring alignment across divisions including wealth management, people development and wealth planning services. In Asia-Pacific, the council is represented by Benjamin Cavalli, head of wealth management APAC. “Very often we talk about one service, but this one service is only working, if the rest of the ecosystem – the whole bank – is really integrating it and working with it,” explained Werner.

Grafting branches to the next-gen trunk

Other facets of Credit Suisse’s offering that are tailored towards better serving the next generation include training designed to upskill advisors specifically to serve next generation clients; and the NextGen Relationship wheel, which provides a one-stop shop for programmes, offerings and resources most relevant to this segment. More than 1,000 relationship managers have been trained in such skills over the last three years.

Perhaps most important is Credit Suisse’s NextGen Academy, which offers training programmes aimed at helping these clients to grow in six key roles focused around growing as a family; growing as a person; branching out as an investor; branching out as an entrepreneur; branching out as a social change-maker; and building opportunities together. These programmes include collaborations with institutions including INSEAD, the University of St Gallen, and Stanford University.

The analogy Credit Suisse uses for the NextGen Academy is that of a tree, with education programmes representing branches and the individual and family as the trunk. “The tree branches [helping the next generation to be] empowered and educated in their role as an investor-entrepreneur and social change maker,” Werner explained. “That is really the holistic way that a bank can play to support different roles.”

The future starts now

New initiatives to support the Swiss bank’s next generation platform include the Credit Suisse Values digital campaign: a series of conversations featuring entrepreneurial individuals and families in Asia-Pacific and their quest to create a better world for the next generation.

In September, the lender launched the Credit Suisse Single Family Office (SFO) Index. Believed to be the first of its kind in the industry, the index aggregates data to allow SFOs to compare their asset allocations and performances with their peers. This is part of a broader suite of entrepreneur-oriented research and services offered by the firm.

All of these initiatives, according to Werner, come down to one simple goal: “It’s about being their trusted partner, helping them to address their key concerns and challenges. We want to build relationships over time at an early stage, and make sure that future clients are starting to work with us now.”

