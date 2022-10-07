Hardball: Does real estate still have what it takes?



This is a sponsored article from Nuveen.

For years, investors have held steady on their reasons to allocate to private real estate: return potential, income, volatility management, inflation hedging and diversification. But the current environment is testing every asset class. Can real estate still deliver?

Can real estate income keep pace with inflation?

Generally, rents rise with inflation, driving income up at a similar pace. However, in certain sectors with high vacancy rates (enclosed malls or central business district office towers), landlords may find it challenging to raise rents.

The key to the inflation hedge is understanding the demand dynamics and vacancy rates of individual markets. Consider medical office properties in high growth cities and suburbs. Or housing properties in the US Sun Belt. Real estate can keep pace with inflation assuming it is the right building, in the right location with sufficient demand to support higher rents.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Is there any upside left to capture?

The pandemic accelerated many real estate trends. For example, e-commerce grew dramatically during the lockdowns and drove up demand for industrial space. However, we expect returns to reset to more typical levels, or even below average in some sectors. While those sectors will affect the overall market average, we still see opportunity in strategic market segments.

Sector dispersion has been a long-term trend, and active managers are building portfolios accordingly. Short-term returns will likely be driven by noncyclical properties that are less affected by downturns: medical offices, data centres or self-storage. Active portfolio management will be key to driving performance in a slow-growth economy.

“US fundamentals are generally healthy

Low vacancy rates in many sectors will sustain real estate rents and valuations, especially in the most vibrant cities.”

LOW VACANCY RATES SHOULD SUSTAIN REAL ESTATE RENTS AND VALUATIONS

Does the promise of managing volatility still hold true?

Many investors allocate to real estate as a steady source of total return, and they have been surprised by the outsized performance over the past few years. However, that is not the norm. As a real asset, real estate values are generally more stable than traditional equity investments. In fact, in the past 40 years, the annual private real estate index performance has been negative in only two years. In the same period, more traditional asset types have seen multiple years of negative performance.

PRIVATE REAL ESTATE HAS PROVIDED MORE CONSISTENT RETURNS

What is driving high housing prices and rents?

Housing prices in many parts of the US have been driven by a supply/demand imbalance. Supply chain issues and labour shortages slowed production in many key markets. Meanwhile, demand grew as people were no longer constrained by an office location, opting to move to fast-growing Sun Belt markets.

This imbalance has created an opportunity for institutional investors. Previously, institutions made up only 2% of the single family rental housing market, but that number could double in the coming decade. Professional investors are creating new supplies of housing where the local market could not meet demand. We believe new housing supply will keep evolving as millennials seek alternative ways to enter the housing market: renting for longer, purchasing town homes or condominiums, or renting single-family homes for the long-term.

What would a recession mean for real estate?

While we do anticipate slower rates of growth for real estate, fundamentals remain strong.

Vacancies are at record lows in residential and industrial sectors. Developers across property types have been much more supply-disciplined during the recent build-up (partly due to supply chain issues), which should help keep rental levels high. And a recession would not affect all global markets equally, which should help global well-diversified investors achieve a smoother ride.

We believe real estate markets should benefit from long-term structural trends, such as the increased urbanisation, the drive to construct more sustainable buildings, the creation of jobs on the back of technology, and e-commerce growing its market share. In addition, trends such as the re-shoring of production to developed markets in the US and Europe may gain traction and favour local real estate.

How will rising rates affect real estate?

Historical data going back to the 1970s show that real estate tends to perform relatively well in rising rate environments in absolute terms, but even more so relative to interest-rate sensitive assets. Since 1977, US core real estate (as measured by NCREIF’s Open End Diversified Core Equity index) has averaged annualised returns of 12.6% during rate hike cycles and 10.2% in the year following.

Even in this rising rate environment, we believe private real estate offers opportunity. Public REITs behave very differently from private real estate because values may be influenced more by equity market sentiment. Public REITs have significantly higher volatility and offer shallower markets, as not all property types are represented in REITs in all markets. In Europe and Asia-Pacific, REIT markets are a small fraction of the size of private markets.

Read the full report by Nuveen to find out how real estate can continue to offer opportunity to investors, even in times of economic uncertainty.

Disclaimers

This material is provided for informational or educational purposes only and does not constitute a solicitation of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such solicitation is unlawful or to any person to whom it is unlawful. Moreover, it neither constitutes an offer to enter into an investment agreement with the recipient of this document nor an invitation to respond to it by making an offer to enter into an investment agreement.

This material may contain “forward-looking” information that is not purely historical in nature. Such information may include projections, forecasts, estimates of yields or returns, and proposed or expected portfolio composition. Moreover, certain historical performance information of other investment vehicles or composite accounts managed by Nuveen may be included in this material and such performance information is presented by way of example only. No representation is made that the performance presented will be achieved, or that every assumption made in achieving, calculating or presenting either the forward-looking information or the historical performance information herein has been considered or stated in preparing this material. Any changes to assumptions that may have been made in preparing this material could have a material impact on the investment returns that are presented herein by way of example.

This material is not intended to be relied upon as a forecast, research or investment advice, and is not a recommendation, offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities or to adopt any investment strategy. The information and opinions contained in this material are derived from proprietary and non-proprietary sources deemed by Nuveen to be reliable, and not necessarily all-inclusive and are not guaranteed as to accuracy. There is no guarantee that any forecasts made will come to pass. Company name is only for explanatory purposes and does not constitute as investment advice and is subject to change. Any investments named within this material may not necessarily be held in any funds/accounts managed by Nuveen. Reliance upon information in this material is at the sole discretion of the reader. Views of the author may not necessarily reflect the views of Nuveen as a whole or any part thereof.

Past performance is not a guide to future performance. Investment involves risk, including loss of principal. The value of investments and the income from them can fall as well as rise and is not guaranteed. Changes in the rates of exchange between currencies may cause the value of investments to fluctuate.

This information does not constitute investment research as defined under MiFID.

This is a sponsored article from Nuveen.