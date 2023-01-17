Text size

Bank of China Private Bank tells clients to buy HK stocks and A-shares for 2023

By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 17 January 2023
Photo by Yupeng Fei on Unsplash

With China set to lead a global economic recovery in 2023, clients should be overweight mainland and Hong Kong stocks, according to Bank of China’s Private Banking unit. The lender’s “Global Asset Allocation Strategy by Private Banking Bank of China” report stated that the priority for global asset allocation in 2023 should be equities, gold, commodities, and bonds, in that…

