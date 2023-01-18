Exclusive
Leo Wealth opens Singapore shop by latest IAM acquisition

By Twinkle Sparta, senior reporter | 18 January 2023

Hong Kong-based independent asset manager (IAM) Leo Wealth will open a Singapore office after acquiring Jachin Capital, an IAM offering investment management solutions to accredited investors in Singapore and Asia Pacific. The launch follows the opening of Leo’s Tokyo office in July last year. Following the acquisition, Joyce Woo, founder and CEO of Jachin Capital, will remain chief executive. She…

