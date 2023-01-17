Online wealth platform Endowus has partnered with iCapital, a global alternative investments fintech platform, to boost its private market investment offerings to accredited investors in Singapore and Hong Kong. Through this partnership, Endowus will leverage iCapital’s technology and solutions to provide clients with access to institutional-level products within private equity, private debt, and real assets, as well as enhance the…
Endowus partners iCapital to expand alts offerings for wealthy clients
By Twinkle Sparta, senior reporter | 17 January 2023
