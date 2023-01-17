Text size

Credit Suisse appoints independent firm to advise impact fund

By Carly Lau, reporter | 17 January 2023

Credit Suisse has given the go-ahead to one of its senior impact investment specialists to establish a new independent firm to provide clients access to opportunities in the sector across Southeast Asia and China, according to an internal memo seen by Asian Private Banker.  Incubated by Credit Suisse, Double Delta has been set up by Joost Bilkes, the bank’s head…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News