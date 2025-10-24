BNP Paribas WM strengthens Asia investment bench

BNP Paribas Wealth Management (BNP Paribas WM) has made a series of appointments and organisational updates to enhance its investment services capability in Asia. The French bank has aligned its two main investment service delivery channels—investment advisory for client-directed trades and discretionary portfolio management (DPM) for managed assets—into the broader context of an overall asset allocation approach, according to an…
