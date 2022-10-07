Credit Suisse said it would buy back about CHF3 billion of its own debt securities, as the Swiss lender sought to reassure investors concerned over its financial health. The bank said in a statement on Friday that it would make a cash tender offer in relation to eight euro- or sterling-denominated senior debt securities for a total of as much…
Credit Suisse to buy back CHF3bn of debt in bid to reassure investors
By Daniel Shane, editor | 7 October 2022
