Text size

Credit Suisse to buy back CHF3bn of debt in bid to reassure investors

By Daniel Shane, editor | 7 October 2022

Credit Suisse said it would buy back about CHF3 billion of its own debt securities, as the Swiss lender sought to reassure investors concerned over its financial health. The bank said in a statement on Friday that it would make a cash tender offer in relation to eight euro- or sterling-denominated senior debt securities for a total of as much…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News