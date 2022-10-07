Exclusive
HSBC hires investment counseling team head for North Asia

By Carly Lau, reporter | 7 October 2022

HBSC has hired an investment counseling team head for North Asia, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Based in Singapore, Jenny Zhen joined the UK lender in early October. She will report to Michael Chng, head of investment counsellors (ICs) for Southeast Asia. Zhen has over 15 years of experience in investment and equity research. Before joining HSBC, she was senior…

