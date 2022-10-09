Exclusive
Text size

Climate change opportunities bright spot for U/HNWIs as PE market stumbles

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 10 October 2022
Photo by Dayne Topkin on Unsplash

A recent fall in the global value of private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) deals reflects investors’ caution about inflation and asset valuations. However, one specialist says this should not deter them from their long-term investment plans as opportunities still exist, particularly deals involving climate change solutions. “Valuation of the private market tends to be on a lagged basis…

