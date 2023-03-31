Exclusive
Text size

Bigger quotas, more products: GBA Wealth Connect next phase by mid-2023

By Twinkle Sparta, senior reporter | 31 March 2023

Regulators in the Greater Bay Area (GBA) are looking to move to the second phase of development for the Wealth Management Connect Scheme by mid-2023, and could introduce a higher investment quota and more product choices, according to sources familiar with the matter. In early March, several asset managers in Hong Kong were invited to Guangdong Province by mainland regulators…

