Regulators in the Greater Bay Area (GBA) are looking to move to the second phase of development for the Wealth Management Connect Scheme by mid-2023, and could introduce a higher investment quota and more product choices, according to sources familiar with the matter. In early March, several asset managers in Hong Kong were invited to Guangdong Province by mainland regulators…
Bigger quotas, more products: GBA Wealth Connect next phase by mid-2023
By Twinkle Sparta, senior reporter | 31 March 2023
Share article
Share article
Related News
Exclusive
US$22bn AUM Chinese wealth manager on HK, SG hiring spree
28 March 2023
Exclusive
BEA’s Fritz Chan on tapping the flow of wealth from GBA to Hong Kong
10 March 2023
Exclusive
PWMA: Hong Kong’s fundamentals remain in face of Singapore threat
6 March 2023
Exclusive
Five Hong Kong regulatory trends to watch in 2023
20 February 2023
Why China’s family offices are setting their sights on Hong Kong in 2023
27 January 2023
Exclusive
Brookfield Oaktree Wealth Solutions wants bigger slice of US$18T China market
18 November 2022
Exclusive
Saxo Markets to extend WM products to HK in early 2023
14 November 2022
Exclusive
How HSBC IWS brings “best-in-class” products to the wealth continuum
5 October 2022
GBA’s wealthy ready to up WMC investments one year after scheme’s launch
28 September 2022
Hong Kong insurance market shrinks by 40% as wealthy mainland Chinese vanish
22 July 2022
DBS taps another Chinese bank to provide wealth products to GBA investors
10 May 2022
CITIC tie-up will help us capture Greater China wealth: Hong Kong IAM
1 April 2022