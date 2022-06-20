Exclusive
UBP gunning for 100% sustainable portfolios: Michaël Lok

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 20 June 2022

Union Bancaire Privée (UBP) has set a target to transition its overall investment strategy and discretionary portfolio solutions to 100% sustainable investments by 2023. Currently, 70% of UBP’s DPM investments are based on sustainability, and on the asset management side there is a clear demand for 100% sustainable investments, shared Michaël Lok, co-CEO of asset management and group CIO. “The…

