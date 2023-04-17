Exclusive
UBS GWM: Why Hong Kong is first choice for family offices

By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 17 April 2023

UBS Global Wealth Management (GWM) is taking a leading role in working closely with the Hong Kong government to bring global family offices to the city, according to Andrew Lo, the Swiss bank’s head of family advisory & family office solutions, Greater China. The family office industry in Hong Kong had a busy week in late March in welcoming global…

