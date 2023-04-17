UBS Global Wealth Management (GWM) is taking a leading role in working closely with the Hong Kong government to bring global family offices to the city, according to Andrew Lo, the Swiss bank’s head of family advisory & family office solutions, Greater China. The family office industry in Hong Kong had a busy week in late March in welcoming global…
UBS GWM: Why Hong Kong is first choice for family offices
By Carly Lau, senior reporter | 17 April 2023
Share article
Share article
Related News
Hong Kong unveils new plan to woo FOs. Will it work?
24 March 2023
Exclusive
No appetite for “cookie cutter” approach on family offices: EFG
7 February 2023
No cookie cutter solutions for family office and wealth planning: Credit Suisse
13 January 2023
Alts, real estate and crypto: How Asian family offices are hedging inflation
1 December 2022
Why wealthy families are “absolutely not” leaving Hong Kong
1 November 2022
Exclusive
What 60% drop? Family offices and HNWIs are still keen to dabble in crypto
24 October 2022
How China’s “new wealth” is fuelling family office demand
19 October 2022
Hong Kong looks to Middle East family offices for VC investment
10 October 2022
Exclusive
Family Office Association Hong Kong appoints new chair
14 September 2022
Why Singapore is a “rising star” for China’s family offices
25 July 2022
Exclusive
Why the China mid-cap market is winning over family offices
24 June 2022
Exclusive
J.P. Morgan PB head of multi-family offices and intermediaries departs
13 June 2022