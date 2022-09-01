VP Bank has hired a veteran intermediary banker from Julius Baer, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Based in Singapore, Michel Hofstetter has joined the Liechtenstein pure play as team head for Intermediaries International. Hofstetter has worked at Julius Baer for over 23 years, covering various intermediary roles in Switzerland, New York, and Singapore. He was most recently executive director and…
VP Bank nabs veteran from Julius Baer to head international intermediary business
By Carly Lau, reporter | 1 September 2022
