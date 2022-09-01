Exclusive
Text size

VP Bank nabs veteran from Julius Baer to head international intermediary business

By Carly Lau, reporter | 1 September 2022

VP Bank has hired a veteran intermediary banker from Julius Baer, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Based in Singapore, Michel Hofstetter has joined the Liechtenstein pure play as team head for Intermediaries International. Hofstetter has worked at Julius Baer for over 23 years, covering various intermediary roles in Switzerland, New York, and Singapore. He was most recently executive director and…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News