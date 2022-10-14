The surging demand for alternatives in Asia is unlocking substantial opportunities for private banks and global private equity houses. In Herbert Suen’s view, Blackstone’s track record and expertise in Asia puts it ahead of its peers in the race to grab them. “Blackstone was among the first to pave the way for alternatives in the private wealth space. We started…
“We are redefining alternatives in private wealth”: Herbert Suen of Blackstone
By Carly Lau, reporter | 14 October 2022
Share article
Share article
Related News
Partners Group nets Asia-Pacific head of private wealth from Nuveen
21 September 2022
Reasonable valuations make compelling case for private market entry: US$600B firm
9 August 2022
J.P. Morgan AM adds Asia Pacific retail alternatives distribution head
25 July 2022
How Asian private bank clients could triple their allocations to alternatives
8 July 2022
Exclusive
Pandemic hones focus of family offices on alternatives: US$600B investment manager
6 July 2022
Mercer expands Asia wealth team to enhance private markets capacity for clients
4 July 2022
HSBC names global & Asia Pacific head of alternatives
30 May 2022
UBS GWM hires head of alternatives business for APAC
29 April 2022
Asia’s U/HNWIs eye bigger slice of private markets: Blackstone and UBP
19 April 2022
China’s HNWIs should tap alternatives for long-term returns: Tang Ning of CreditEase
6 April 2022
Alt selections that narrow the return gap in private banking portfolios
16 March 2022
KKR & Co hires head of private wealth for Southeast Asia from Credit Suisse
10 January 2022