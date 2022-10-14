Exclusive
“We are redefining alternatives in private wealth”: Herbert Suen of Blackstone

By Carly Lau, reporter | 14 October 2022

The surging demand for alternatives in Asia is unlocking substantial opportunities for private banks and global private equity houses. In Herbert Suen’s view, Blackstone’s track record and expertise in Asia puts it ahead of its peers in the race to grab them. “Blackstone was among the first to pave the way for alternatives in the private wealth space. We started…

