“We have no exclusivity agreement with GPs”: Pictet’s Grégoire de Rham on manager selection

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 27 April 2022

Pictet Group’s head of alternatives investments for Asia says it’s too early to apply an ESG ‘exclusion’ approach during manager selection in private markets. And the firm doesn’t run large marketing campaigns for general partners (GPs), and doesn’t receive retrocessions from managers either. Compared to the “many larger universal banks, which run large marketing campaigns for the GPs and provide…

