Eyeing pool of U/HNWIs, Barings launches global HY bond fund in China

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 27 April 2022
As a sell-off in Chinese junk dollar bonds — especially those issued by cash-strapped property developers — has been driving investors away from mainland China, a global high-yield (HY) bond fund launched by Barings could offer investors the option of replacing positions in troubled names such as Evergrande, Sunac and Shimao. Investors in Asian dollar debt have lost US$155 billion…

