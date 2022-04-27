Exclusive
Beyond selling products: CEO Robert Fuh on the evolution of Cathay United Bank PB

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 27 April 2022

As market volatility prompts a higher demand for portfolio diversification, Cathay United Bank Private Banking (Cathay United PB) is offering its traditionally conservative clientele of Taiwanese U/HNWIs more customised solutions, focused on alternative assets and anti-inflation strategies. The private bank integrates the resources and expertise of its parent Cathay Financial Holdings, which is Taiwan’s largest financial holding company with a…

