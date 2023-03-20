A stunning merger between UBS and crisis-stricken Swiss rival Credit Suisse has shaken global markets and raised serious questions over the long-term future of their operations in Asia-Pacific. The numbers associated with the Swiss government-brokered transaction, that was announced late on Sunday amid fears of a broader meltdown of the global financial system, are eye-popping. The deal value of CHF3…
UBS and Credit Suisse forced marriage: Here’s what it means for Asia
By Carly Lau, reporter | 20 March 2023
