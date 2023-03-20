Text size

UBS/Credit Suisse deal: HK and SG regulators react

By Daniel Shane, editor | 20 March 2023

Asia-Pacific’s private banking industry was stunned on Monday morning, when it woke to discover that UBS and Credit Suisse had announced they would be merging in a CHF3 billion (US$3.24 billion) hastily-arranged marriage brokered by the Swiss government. The deal is set to have significant ramifications for the region’s private banking industry, which Asian Private Banker will be closely following…

