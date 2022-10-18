Exclusive
Text size

Why this wealth advisor thinks US and China alts are essential to HNWI portfolios

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 18 October 2022
Image by DARSHAK PANDYA from Pixabay

An outlook for robust economic growth alongside government reforms are behind Indian firm ASK Private Wealth’s (ASK PW) decision to increase its clients’ domestic equity allocation and to lift its long-term US and China holdings, especially in private equity and real estate. “India has and will continue to benefit from the global situation for various reasons – stable government, continued…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News