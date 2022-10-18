Credit Suisse has appointed a new head of discretionary portfolio management (DPM) for wealth management in Australia. Jasmin Argyrou, who has more than 20 years’ experience in investment strategy and portfolio management roles, will also retain her current responsibilities as head of fixed income and economics for the wealth management business in the land down under. Credit Suisse’s DPM team…
Credit Suisse names head of DPM in Australia
By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 18 October 2022
