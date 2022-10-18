India will need to invest up to US$20 trillion to meet its ambitious energy transition and sustainability targets, according to the chief investment office of Deutsche Bank’s private bank. At the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow in 2021, the South Asian country committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070. At COP21 in Paris in 2015, India pledged…
How much will India’s energy transition cost? US$20T, says Deutsche Bank IPB
By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 18 October 2022
