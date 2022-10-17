Text size

Three takeaways for PBs from China’s 20th party congress

By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 17 October 2022
Photo by Christian Lue on Unsplash

China could start to relax its zero-COVID policy by March next year, according to a UBS analysis of economic policy issues arising from the Communist Party of China’s 20th Party Congress. Chinese leader Xi Jinping delivered messages on other key topics apart from COVID-19, including the ailing property market and the embattled geopolitical situation during his almost two-hour opening address…

