Marrying philanthropy and profit is tricky: Dr Mary Ann Tsao

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 17 October 2022

Dr Mary Ann Tsao, chair of the Tsao Foundation, feels it is becoming harder to distinguish traditional philanthropy from impact investing, which aims for a financial return while having a positive impact on the society. For Tsao, impact investing/philanthropy simply means doing the right thing – whether it is investing, charity or running a business. “It’s all about positive change,”…

