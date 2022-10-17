Mikro Kapital, a micro-finance company headquartered in Luxembourg, has opened a Hong Kong office and appointed a regional veteran as CEO for Asia. Danny Howell, a veteran of more than 25 years in financial services and wealth & asset management in Asia Pacific, will work closely with Vincenzo Trani, Mikro Kapital’s chairman, on opportunities for single and multi-family offices in…
Mikro Kapital opens Hong Kong office and names Asia CEO
By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 17 October 2022
