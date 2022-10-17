Text size

Mikro Kapital opens Hong Kong office and names Asia CEO

By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 17 October 2022
Photo by no one cares on Unsplash

Mikro Kapital, a micro-finance company headquartered in Luxembourg, has opened a Hong Kong office and appointed a regional veteran as CEO for Asia. Danny Howell, a veteran of more than 25 years in financial services and wealth & asset management in Asia Pacific, will work closely with Vincenzo Trani, Mikro Kapital’s chairman, on opportunities for single and multi-family offices in…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News