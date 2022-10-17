BNP Paribas WM names APAC credit head

BNP Paribas Wealth Management (WM) has appointment a new head of credit for Asia-Pacific from Bank of Singapore. Based in Hong Kong, Tariq Saleim will take on the new role on 1 November. He will report hierarchically to Arnaud Tellier, APAC CEO at BNP Paribas WM, and functionally to Remi Lefevre-Moulenq, global head of WM credit, BNP Paribas. Saleim arrives…