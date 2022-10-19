Traditional balanced portfolios have underperformed so far in 2022. In that light, the top of UBP’s agenda is rebalancing and substantially de-risking clients’ portfolios, and increasing allocation into alternatives. “For us, alternative investments have always been part of our DNA, and these strategies are not new. We have a really well-established team covering both hedge funds and private markets, and…
Premium Pickers – How UBP pushes alternatives to the forefront: Edouard Hoepffner
By Carly Lau, reporter | 19 October 2022
Share article
Share article
Related News
Premium Pickers – Uncertain future prompts Bank of Singapore to play defence
11 October 2022
Exclusive
Premium Pickers – We are selective on this “trendy” asset class: Morgan Stanley PWM
19 August 2022
Premium Pickers – How this private bank weans clients off their home bias
10 August 2022
Exclusive
Premium Pickers: Morphing Asian clients’ home bias into a global mindset
1 August 2022
Premium Pickers – Illiquid or semi-liquid alts? That is the question for this private bank
22 July 2022
Premium Pickers: Three ways UBS GWM is hedging market volatility
27 June 2022
Premium Pickers – How BNP Paribas WM is helping clients to navigate rising rates
15 June 2022
Premium Pickers – Add PE and real estate amid volatile markets: Akshay Prasad of Nomura
25 May 2022
Premium Pickers – “We have lowered our risk appetite”: Arjan de Boer of Indosuez WM
10 May 2022
Premium Pickers – Julius Baer’s Jeffrey Tam nails post-pandemic megatrends
22 April 2022
Premium Pickers – “We do not rely purely on track records”: Tan Jun Lin of Credit Suisse
6 April 2022
Exclusive
DPM Corner – How our strong conviction drives DPM uptake: Edouard Hoepffner of UBP
25 January 2022