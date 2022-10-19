Text size

How China’s “new wealth” is fuelling family office demand

By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 19 October 2022

As families and individuals in China create more wealth, family businesses and offices are looking at how they should approach investments to acclimate to this new landscape, according to researchers at the Roger King Center for Asian Family Business and Family Office  at the HKUST Business School. At a media roundtable on October 18, Winnie Peng, director of the centre,…

