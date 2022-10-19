Exclusive
Credit Suisse China market team MD resigns

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 20 October 2022

A managing director in Credit Suisse’s China market team has resigned, Asian Private Banker can reveal, marking the latest departure from the Swiss bank’s wealth management unit. Connie Wing managed Chinese as well as some Hong Kong clients, according to people close to the matter. She reported to Luke Chiu, a former managing director and China market leader, who left…

