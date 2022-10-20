One of Citi’s most experienced private banking leaders in Asia-Pacific is retiring, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Rudolf Hitsch, North Asia head of Citi Private Bank since 2018, has over two decades of experience including 12 years with the US-based lender. He has stepped down from his role, a bank spokesperson confirmed. Before Citi, he was a senior private banker…
Citi Private Bank North Asia head retires
By Carly Lau, reporter | 20 October 2022
