Exclusive
Text size

CIO Weekly – Why this US$200bn fund manager thinks it is time to be risk averse

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 20 October 2022

This week: Stay out of the US and Europe: Nikko Asset Management; US equities face further corrections: VP Bank; more adjustment is on the way: DWS Stay out of the US and Europe: Nikko Asset Management Nikko Asset Management (Nikko AM) has experience when it comes to navigating volatility. Despite the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the fund manager…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News