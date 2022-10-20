Text size

BNP Paribas AM receives regulatory nod for WM JV in China

By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 20 October 2022
BNP Paribas Asset Management (BNP Paribas AM) has received the go-ahead from Chinese regulators to set up a joint venture with the Agriculture Bank of China (ABC) focused on the country’s wealth management sector. ABC Wealth Management and BNP Paribas AM will fund 49% and 51%, respectively, of the new entity following the approval from the China Banking and Insurance…

