BNP Paribas Asset Management (BNP Paribas AM) has received the go-ahead from Chinese regulators to set up a joint venture with the Agriculture Bank of China (ABC) focused on the country’s wealth management sector. ABC Wealth Management and BNP Paribas AM will fund 49% and 51%, respectively, of the new entity following the approval from the China Banking and Insurance…
BNP Paribas AM receives regulatory nod for WM JV in China
By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 20 October 2022
