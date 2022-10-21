Matthews Asia’s head of Asia distribution has left the US asset manager and will take on a new role at the beginning of 2023, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Based in Singapore, Wong Hur Ming has resigned from the firm and will start a new role in January next year. San Francisco-based Matthews Asia confirmed his departure, but Asian Private…
Head of regional distribution at Matthews Asia departs
By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 21 October 2022
