28 September 2021 |

CTBC Bank picks Avaloq Core with initial implementation in Hong Kong and Singapore

Text size
To access this content, please login or enquire for a free trial.To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email help@asianprivatebanker.com.

Join us at our upcoming webinar hosted in collaboration with EquitiesFirst on alternative finance solutions, where we unpick the progressive capital market and explore how non-recourse and non-purpose capital can drive income for Asia's U/HNW clients.

Register Now

Related Content

  1. 1 September 2021
  2. Exclusive
    28 July 2021
  3. 20 October 2020