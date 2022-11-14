Exclusive
Text size

Saxo Markets to extend WM products to HK in early 2023

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 14 November 2022

A year after obtaining its licences in Hong Kong, Saxo Capital Markets (Saxo Markets) is ready to expand in the city by launching asset and wealth management products for mass affluent investors next year, according to Adam Reynolds, Asia Pacific CEO. The company has already launched a new product to help wealth managers better support their clients. Saxo Markets provides…

