Asia 2019 AUM League Table

Private banks can thank markets for strong across-the-board AUM growth in 2019. Net new money inflows, which tended to be uneven among banks and lumpy at times: not so much. That’s because many investors, shellshocked from the dire end to 2018, were reluctant to jump back in, missed the early rally, and struggled to find an entry point thereafter.

As such, fixed income, cash management plays, and structured products drew the most interest, while private market assets, especially real estate, also garnered attention. Still, cash levels remained elevated for much of 2019, placing the onus on private banks to deliver compelling and relevant ideas to clients.

Asian Private Banker’s Asia (ex-China onshore) AUM League Table clearly reflects 2019’s healthy market performance. According to our data, the Top 20 private banks saw their combined AUM jump over 20% YoY to nearly US$2 trillion.

UBS Global Wealth Management retained its top ranking with US$450.0 billion, up 26% YoY, followed by Credit Suisse at US$227.3 billion. A resurgent HSBC Private Banking, Morgan Stanley Private Wealth Management, and Julius Baer rounded out the top five.

EFG, the largest mover in 2019, posted a massive 74% increase, bringing its total to US$32.5 billion, largely due to its acquisition of Australian investment and wealth management firm Shaw and Partners, while CIMB Private Banking, whose footprint covers Southeast Asia, saw a hefty 55% rise with a minimal increase in RM headcount.

When accounting for geographical and business model variables, international and Asia-headquartered banks fared similarly, with 21% and 19% rises respectively, while pure play private banks’ combined AUM grew 24% versus universal private banks’ 20%.